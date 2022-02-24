Truck convoy planned for child fighting cancer Saturday

CHARLESTON — A group of Coles County residents are helping to organize a truck convoy Saturday, Feb. 26, for a local child fighting cancer and is asking for residents to offer their support.

The organizers of the annual Coles County Truck Convoy are working with Mike and Molly Tilley of Woodstock, owners of Turn One Transportations, to give 7-year-old Whyatt Yarnell the experience of riding around town in a semitruck.

Yarnell was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare brain cancer, in June 2019 and has recently developed leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, which are tumors in the lining around his brain and down his spine.

While radiation and chemotherapy are the two most common treatments, there is no cure for the disease and Yarnell only has about four months to live.

As a way to support and honor him, 10 trucks will meet Yarnell outside of his home to surprise and drive him around Charleston.

The route will start at 106 Harrison Avenue and then turn left onto 4th Street. They will then take a right onto Madison Avenue, a right on 18th Street, a right on Lincoln Avenue and another right onto Division Street before taking a final right turn back on Harrison Avenue.

Residents are welcome to come out of their homes and show their support as the convoy goes along the route at 11 a.m.

