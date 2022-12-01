 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Two bodies found north of Neoga, official said

  • 0

NEOGA — Authorities are investigating the discovery of two bodies Wednesday north of Neoga, Cumberland County Coroner Steven Sherwood has confirmed.

How to use our e-edition feature on our website. 

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is being led by the Illinois State Police. No additional information was available.

This story will be updated.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle faced ‘very real’ threats: former top police official

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News