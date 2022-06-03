University Drive to be closed for road work in Charleston

CHARLESTON — University Drive from Grant to West Coolidge avenues is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for road work starting Wednesday, June 8.

The Charleston Public Works Department reported that its crews will be doing concrete patching on the southbound lane of University Drive, near Lovers Lane, to help repair several failures in the street. The department reported that the patching should be completed in approximately two working days, weather permitting.

"We will reopen University Drive as soon as possible," the public works department reported. "We apologize for any inconvenience in travel."

The department reported that it has sent notices about the patching project to residents in this area of University Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

