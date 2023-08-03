10:05 P.M. UPDATE: The Illinois State Police has reported that all lanes are back open on I-57.

6:30 P.M. UPDATE: Due to another crash in the backup, Illinois State Police units are temporarily diverting I-57 South onto Exit 203 until a lane can be opened. Traffic is still closed on I-57 South between MP 192 and 184.

MATTOON — The Illinois State Police is diverting southbound traffic on Interstate 57 at Coles County 1000 North, exit 192, on the north side of Mattoon due to crash scene causing traffic to back up near there.

The State Police reported that diverted vehicles can go west and then south on U.S. Route 45 and then re-enter I-57 near milepost 184 on the south side of Mattoon.

Traffic was still being diverted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, creating a long line of southbound semi-truck trailers on Route 45 throughout Mattoon.

