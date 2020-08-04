You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Shelby County resident tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Update: Shelby County resident tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — An additional Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The 61-year-old man is hospitalized, the county health department said in a statement Tuesday. The county is now reporting 62 COVID cases.

Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information, the statement said. 

Illinois on Tuesday reported another 1,471 confirmed cases of the virus among 42,598 test results reported in the previous 24 hours.

That drove the statewide seven-day positivity rate to 3.9% – a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point since Monday – and made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.5 percent.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News