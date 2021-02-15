Updated: Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Feb. 15 and Feb. 16

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 15 and beyond. Have one to add? Email newsroom@jg-tc.com

The Cumberland County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.

Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Monday and Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.

Charleston and Mattoon school districts both plan to keep all of school buildings closed on Tuesday and to have students engage in remote learning.

Oakland school district has cancelled all classes on Tuesday and will use a traditional snow day.

The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.

Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}