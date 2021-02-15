Updated: Central Illinois cancellations and closures

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 15 and beyond. Have one to add? Email newsroom@jg-tc.com
Eastern Illinois University has cancelled all classes for Monday. The university remains open.
Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Monday and Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.
Charleston and Mattoon school districts both plan to keep all of school buildings closed on Tuesday and to have students engage in remote learning.
Oakland school district has cancelled all classes on Tuesday and will use a traditional snow day.
The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.
Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.
St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon will be closed on Tuesday and its students will have no remote school work to complete that day.
Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.
Mattoon Area Family YMCA will close early at 5 p.m. Monday and its Neal Center YMCA branch in Toledo closed early at 3 p.m. Monday.
Cross County Mall in Mattoon and its interior entrance merchants closed early at 2 p.m. Monday. Exterior entrance merchants JCPenney closed early at 4 p.m. and JoAnn Fabrics will close early at 5:30 p.m.
The Moultrie County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday. The closing includes both the main office at 1250 E. Highway 36, Tuscola, and the department's COVID-19 testing site at the Tuscola outlet mall.
