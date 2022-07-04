Updated: Charleston, Mattoon host full day of Fourth of July events

Little Miss Coles County Fair 2022 contestants ride in a wagon on Broadway Avenue during the Fourth of July parade Monday morning in Mattoon.
Nugs, a 1-year-old Persia, rides in a cat stroller pushed by her owner, Sarah Easter of Charleston on Monday at Morton Park in Charleston during the Ped Parade that the Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held as part of Red, White & Blue Days.
The Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club held a pet paradeMonday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are 10-year-old Georgia Barker with Walker; her mother, Leslie with Cash and Oakley; and her aunt, Stacie King, with Moyer.
The Mattoon American Legion held a pancake breakfast Monday morning during Red, White & Blue Days at Morton Park in Charleston. Pictured, from the left, are Dave Finley, Darrell Nees and George Birch work the griddle during the breakfast.
Miss Illinois High School Rodeo Association 2022-2023 Queen Bernadette Sheley of Sullivan and Abigail Niemeyer of Charleston ride on Broadway Avenue in the Fourth of July parade on Monday in Mattoon.
CHARLESTON — Fourth of July festivities began Monday morning with festivities in Charleston and Mattoon, and were set to stretch into the night with shared fireworks for the two communities.
Red, White & Blue Days events that morning filled Morton Park in Charleston in advance of the July 4 parade at 1 p.m., while Mattoon held its parade at 9 a.m. The morning in Charleston included the American Legion pancake breakfast, Coles County Habitat for Humanity 4 on the 4th foot race, and Coles County Arts Council's Chalk-in chalk art contest.
On Independence Day eve, Bruce in the USA performed "Glory Days" and other Bruce Springsteen classics on a warm Sunday evening at Morton Park as nearby fireworks periodically lit up the sky.
"What a beautiful crowd and what a lovely night. Gold bless America!," Springsteen tribute artist Matt Ryan exclaimed just before he and his musicians, portraying the E Street Band, played "Racing in the Street."
Bruce in the USA provided a centerpiece concert for the annual Red, White & Blue Days celebration during the long Fourth of July weekend. The celebration is scheduled to continue Monday, July 4 with children's activities and community group food booths at Morton Park, plus the parade from the courthouse square to Morton Park at 1 p.m.
Mattoon will hold its parade at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 from downtown to Peterson Park and then partner with Charleston once again for fireworks at dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Shuttles to the airport, where food vendors will be open, will start running at 5 p.m. at the Cross County Mall and Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field. The display will be accompanied by patriotic music.
Opening act Rick K & The Road Trip's set of classic rock also included a modern patriotic classic, Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," Sunday evening at Red, White & Blue Days. The band dedicated this song to the military service members, veterans and first responders in the audience.
"If it wasn't for their blood, their tears and their sacrifices, we wouldn't even be here with our family and friends," Rick K said from the stage on Morton Park's baseball field.
Spectators, including many families with children, arranged lawn chairs on the baseball field or sat at the picnic tables scattered throughout the park. They purchased pork chops, pulled pork, hotdogs, sweet corn, kettle corn and other refreshments at community group food booths in the park's picnic pavilions.
Charleston resident Karen Decker was among those purchasing all-you-can-eat ice cream from the booth of the Fourth of July Committee, which organizes Red, White & Blue Days. Decker said she brought out her great-nieces, 7-year-old Willow Halsey and 5-year-old Grace Halsey, and her great-nephew, 3-year-old Wyatt Halsey, for the concerts, the bounce houses and the ice cream.
"We are having a great time," Decker said, as they toted their bowls full of chocolate, mint chip and rainbow sherbet.
The 2022 Red, White & Blue Days celebration held activities during the long Fourth of July weekend at Morton Park in Charleston.
