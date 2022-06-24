Updated: Coles County community members share different takes on Supreme Court's abortion ruling

MATTOON — The divisive nature of the issue of abortion nationally can be seen in the different perspectives of Coles County community members on the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

"We are certainly very happy with the decision that came out today because it provides protection to the unborn," said Pastor Andrew Herzberg of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

"I'm not surprised (about the ruling). I'm sad and I'm angry and I'm resolved not to accept this but to fight it," said Jeannie Ludlow, professor of English and women, gender and sexuality studies at Eastern Illinois University and a longtime abortion rights activist.

Herzberg said the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, which includes St. John's, believes that each life is sacred from the moment of conception all the way through its natural end, so it opposes anything that would stand in the way of that life being lived.

That belief is symbolized in the small white crosses that St. John's places every year on its campus along Charleston Avenue/Illinois Route 16 in memory of the unborn, Herzberg said. The Mattoon church will continue such efforts while abortion continues to remain legal in Illinois.

"I don't think our work in going to change in Illinois given the state of where Illinois is at on this issue. We certainly pray that might change, but understand it might not in our lifetimes," the pastor said.

Herzberg said the church should always strive to offer compassion and forgiveness to those who seek it regarding abortion and to advocate against hate and violence on all sides of this issue, which is very politically charged.

"My prayer right now is for peace," Herzberg said. "Violence is in no way what you want."

Ludlow, who is a trained pregnancy options counselor, said she is worried about friends who own and operate clinics that provide abortions and the patients they serve. She said she has a friend in North Dakota who will have a 30 day buffer and be able to continue providing care through that period, but recognizes the states that have immediate trigger laws will not have that opportunity.

Though Ludlow cautions against leaning on the fact that Illinois is currently a safe state for abortion, she wants people to remember that if they live in Illinois, their rights are still protected.

"When abortion was illegal, in almost in all of the United States, except in very particular circumstances, people had to resort to some very scary and sometimes dangerous actions in order to stop their pregnancies," Ludlow said.

Ludlow said a surge in patients coming from out-of-state to receive abortion care is expected, something that has been seen across the country as states sign into law stricter abortion legislation.

"In Illinois, we're seeing patients from Texas, we're seeing patients from Oklahoma and so it's important to get on the appointment calendar as early as possible," Ludlow said of those seeking an abortion.

No clinics in the immediate area provide abortions, but Ludlow said there are still clinics around Illinois and she expects more will in the states where it is still legal.

Ludlow said people will need to focus on abortion in the upcoming election, even if they are not typically single issue voters.

"This is a Supreme Court decision about a particular law. That does not mean that we can never have legal abortion nationwide again," Ludlow said. "So, what we need to do now is we need to elect people to our Congress, who will support reproductive justice and reproductive rights."

Ludlow said she is concerned that the Supreme Court seems to believes that it can overturn old established case law. She said people should come together at this time.

"This is not a done deal. This one case is done and it sets really scary precedents. But we still have the power, we the people, and so we really need to use that power. We need to use it in talking to each other and we need to use it to vote," she said.

Mattoon resident Todd Farris, who attended the annual March for Life two years ago in Washington, said he feels like Roe vs. Wade was bad precedent, as he feels that Ruth Bader Ginsburg did too. Farris said he believes that the ruling on Dobbs that strikes down Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood was the only recourse that the Court had on the matter.

"On a personal level, the fight has only begun, as we now will march on Springfield and state capitols across the United States to protect the most innocent of our citizens, those in the womb of their mothers," Farris said. "We won't stop until abortion is unthinkable in the conscience of the American people."

Coles Progressives member Silver Damsen of Charleston said while the Supreme Court says it is concerned about the Constitution and the intents of the Founding Fathers, she feels they are ignoring precedent in the U.S., in other wealthy countries, and in the process clearly violating privacy and the separation of church and state.

"That the Supreme Court is going against the will of the majority and a will that is in keeping with the standards of European and other wealthy countries because of the philosophical/religious idea that official human life begins at conception, not only is an obvious violation of Church and State but of democracy itself," Damsen said. "Such actions justify increasing the number of Supreme Court justices so that a minority of extremists don't govern the actions of the majority of Americans."

