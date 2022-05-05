Updated: Crash downs two power poles in Charleston, no injuries reported

Compton said the crash occurred as the driver of the sport utility vehicle was westbound on Madison, missed the jog in the road, and drove over concrete parking blocks near the intersection with State. He said the impact caused the SUV's airbags to deploy, obscuring the driver's vision. The SUV then knocked over the two utility poles, which pulled the power inlets off of approximately five homes there.
The 10 block of Madison Avenue was subsequently closed to traffic while the remainder of the intersection was able to stay open to morning commuter traffic, Compton said.
"We anticipate that road will be closed for most of the day (Thursday) as Ameren Illinois is out there putting things back together," Compton said. Charleston firefighters and street crews also assisted at the scene.
The crash took place at a part of Charleston known locally as "Five Points" because it is where Madison and State meet with Third Street to form a five sided intersection. This intersection is roughly halfway between Dairy Queen and Hucks.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
1 of 6
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE 7 TIMES-COURIER
