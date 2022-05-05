Updated: Crash downs two power poles in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A vehicle struck and downed two electrical utility poles at approximately 7:10 a.m. Thursday at Madison Avenue and State Street, causing a power outage in that block.

"From the way the damage looked, we were fortunate no one was injured," said Lt. Brett Compton of the Charleston Police Department.

Compton said the crash occurred as the driver of the sport utility vehicle was westbound on Madison, missed the jog in the road, and drove over concrete parking blocks near the intersection with State. He said the impact caused the SUV's airbags to deploy, obscuring the driver's vision. The SUV then knocked over the two utility poles, which pulled the power inlets off of approximately five homes there.

The 10 block of Madison Avenue was subsequently closed to traffic while the remainder of the intersection was able to stay open to morning commuter traffic, Compton said.

"We anticipate that road will be closed for most of the day (Thursday) as Ameren Illinois is out there putting things back together," Compton said. Charleston firefighters and street crews also assisted at the scene.

The crash took place at a part of Charleston known locally as "Five Points" because it is where Madison and State meet with Third Street to form a five sided intersection. This intersection is roughly halfway between Dairy Queen and Hucks.

