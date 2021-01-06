Updated: Former LSC plant in Mattoon has new owner

Phoenix reported on Wednesday that renovation work at the former LSC plant will commence in the next couple months, but the space there will be available to new users immediately. The company reported that this property will be able to support numerous uses, including warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, and office work.

Angela Griffin, president of the Coles Together economic development organization, said they are delighted to welcome Phoenix Investors as a new corporate citizen in Mattoon and Coles County.

"Phoenix has a proven record of facilitating job creation and significant corporate investment in communities where it owns and manages properties," Griffin said. "We are especially pleased Phoenix recognizes the advantages Coles County can offer its clients as they contemplate growth, particularly in these unusual times. We look forward to working with Phoenix and its affiliate companies."

Mattoon City Administrator Kyle Gill said the repurposing of the former LSC property will not create as much employment as this factory had offered but it will bring jobs to the community and ensure that the site does not sit vacant.