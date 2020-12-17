Updated: JCPenney store at Cross County Mall in Mattoon scheduled to close in March

MATTOON — The JCPenney location that is the west anchor store of the Cross County Mall in Mattoon has been scheduled to close in March by its parent company.
The JCPenney company, based in Plano, Texas, reported that it has made the decision to close the Mattoon location and 14 other stores nationwide as part of a store optimization strategy that began in June with the company's financial restructuring. It reported these stores will begin liquidation sales later in December and will close to the public in mid to late March.
"While store closure decisions are never easy, our store optimization strategy is intended to better position JCPenney to drive sustainable, profitable growth and included plans to close up to 200 stores in phases throughout 2020," the company reported. "We have previously closed approximately 150 stores."
The company will continue to operate stores in Terre Haute, Champaign and Springfield.
General Manager Tricia Murdock said the company told her and her staff at the Mattoon store about its closure plans last week. The staff numbers approximately 32 associates normally and up to 45 during the holidays, and includes several employees with more than a decade of service there.
"We are trying to keep our heads held high. We know we are a great store here," Mudock said, adding that the Mattoon location has been profitable.
Murdock said she still hopes that the Mattoon store will be removed from the closure last, as has happened with a few JCPenney locations. She said she has been encouraged in recent weeks to see local shoppers turn in customer comment cards requesting that the Mattoon location remain open.
The general manager, who has worked at the Mattoon JCPenney for 10 years, said some customers have been frequenting the store for decades. Murdock said she and her staff have developed relationships with these customers and gotten to know their first names over the years, particularly at the store's jewelry counter.
"We appreciate all of our long term customers who shop with us," Murdock said.
The Mattoon JCPenney store has been part of the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, since this shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon JCPenney, which is marking its centennial this year, opened in 1920 at 1504 Broadway Ave. downtown and moved in 1945 to 1522-1524 Broadway Ave., where the store remained until it relocated to the mall.
A Cross County Mall ad from 1971 in the Journal Gazette shows that JCPenney and Claire's are the only stores currently operating in the mall that have been there since this shopping center opened. The mall is also home to more than a dozen other stores, restaurants, and businesses. Rural King is the east anchor store for the mall and its Mattoon-based parent company owns this property.
