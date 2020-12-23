 Skip to main content
Updated: Two motorists injured in crash that overturned their truck in Mattoon
Updated: Two motorists injured in crash that overturned their truck in Mattoon

MATTOON — Two motorists were injured when their pickup truck collided with another vehicle and then overturned Wednesday afternoon along Charleston Avenue/Illinois 16.

Preliminary crash report information from the Mattoon Police Department stated that the collision occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. as the pickup truck and a van were both traveling eastbound. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway and onto the boulevard to the south. There, the truck overturned next to a tree in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts at 713 Charleston Ave.

The Mattoon Fire Department had to extricate the two motorists in the overturned truck and the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service then took them to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of injuries, police said. No injuries were reported regarding the van, police said.

Tuscola man injured in motorcycle crash
