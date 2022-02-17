 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Updated weather-related cancellations

The following weather-related closures have been announced. Send your closures to MAT.Editorial@lee.net.

SCHOOLS 

Charleston schools will close two hours early Thursday. Lunches will be served. Students and staff should take whatever is needed home with them in the event than an e-Learning day is called for tomorrow. After school activities for today will be cancelled or postponed. 

Mattoon schools have canceled all Thursday after school and evening events. The YMCA after school childcare at Riddle and Williams Elementary Schools will continue as scheduled.

Oakland schools will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be no PreK class. All after-school activities including the after-school program and practices have been canceled.

RECREATION

 

OTHER

