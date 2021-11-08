Veterans Day parade, ceremonies planned Thursday in Coles County

MATTOON — Veterans Day ceremonies have been planned on Thursday in Charleston and in Mattoon, which also will host its annual parade.

The Mattoon Veterans Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue. The procession will travel east on Western Avenue and then on Broadway Avenue through downtown to the southwest corner of Peterson Park.

Prospective parade entries can sign up at mattoon.illinois.gov/government/tourism/parades/mattoon-parade-entry-form. Entries are asked to line up at 9 a.m. in their assigned block of Western Avenue west of 21st Street. Those that have not signed up in advance can line up at the procession's end. More information is available by contacting the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department at tourism@mattoonillinois.org or 217-258-6286.

The Mattoon Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts will lead a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Coles County Vietnam memorial at Peterson Park's southwest corner. The ceremony will be held then to mark the armistice that ended World War I at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918. The annual Armistice Day in the U.S. became Veterans Day in 1954.

Mattoon school district will not have classes Thursday and encourages students to attend Veterans Day events, which include the Mattoon High School band and JROTC participating in the parade. Charleston school district will be in session Thursday and offer Veterans Day programs for students.

Jefferson Elementary School students will make a trip to the courthouse square to observe the Charleston VFW post's ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Thursday there.

Charleston Middle School is planning a large assembly from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, spotlighting three veterans. This year's event is being spearheaded by social studies teacher Michael Pitcher. The middle school has a long history of organizing large assemblies on Veterans day, said principal Robert Lynn.

"We always go big," said Lynn, who recalls having a large celebration for Veterans Day at the school for the 23 years he has been involved there.

Eastern Illinois University will host its Veterans Day ceremony from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Old Main's Cougill Foyer. Joshua Anderson, a cadet in the Army ROTC at EIU, will be this year's master of ceremonies. EIU spokesman Joshua Reinhart said President David Glassman will share remarks along with Skylar Farris, an EIU graduate student who served as a Army forward observer in Afghanistan.

Reinhart also said EIU's Booth Library will host 21 students and a teacher from Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary School, who will spend Veterans Day as part of the EIU community. Michele McDaniel of Booth Library will host the students.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

