Veterans Day parade, ceremonies planned Thursday in Coles County

MATTOON — Veterans Day ceremonies have been planned on Thursday in Charleston and in Mattoon, which also will host its annual parade.

The Mattoon Veterans Day parade will start at 10 a.m. at 21st Street and Western Avenue. The procession will travel east on Western Avenue and then on Broadway Avenue through downtown to the southwest corner of Peterson Park.

Prospective parade entries can sign up at mattoon.illinois.gov/government/tourism/parades/mattoon-parade-entry-form. Entries are asked to line up at 9 a.m. in their assigned block of Western Avenue west of 21st Street. Those that have not signed up in advance can line up at the procession's end. More information is available by contacting the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department at tourism@mattoonillinois.org or 217-258-6286.

The annual Veterans Day parade in Mattoon kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 21st Street and Western Avenue under sunny skies.

The Mattoon Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts will lead a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Coles County Vietnam memorial at Peterson Park's southwest corner. The ceremony will be held then to mark the armistice that ended World War I at 11 a.m., Nov. 11, 1918. The annual Armistice Day in the U.S. became Veterans Day in 1954.

Mattoon school district will not have classes Thursday and encourages students to attend Veterans Day events, which include the Mattoon High School band and JROTC participating in the parade. Charleston school district will be in session Thursday and offer Veterans Day programs for students.

Jefferson Elementary School students will make a trip to the courthouse square to observe the Charleston VFW post's ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Thursday there.

Charleston Middle School is planning a large assembly from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, spotlighting three veterans. This year's event is being spearheaded by social studies teacher Michael Pitcher. The middle school has a long history of organizing large assemblies on Veterans day, said principal Robert Lynn.

"We always go big," said Lynn, who recalls having a large celebration for Veterans Day at the school for the 23 years he has been involved there.

Eastern Illinois University will host its Veterans Day ceremony from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Old Main's Cougill Foyer. Joshua Anderson, a cadet in the Army ROTC at EIU, will be this year's master of ceremonies. EIU spokesman Joshua Reinhart said President David Glassman will share remarks along with Skylar Farris, an EIU graduate student who served as a Army forward observer in Afghanistan.

Reinhart also said EIU's Booth Library will host 21 students and a teacher from Charleston's Carl Sandburg Elementary School, who will spend Veterans Day as part of the EIU community. Michele McDaniel of Booth Library will host the students.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

2021 Mattoon Veterans Day parade roster

MATTOON — Here is the roster for the Mattoon Veterans Day parade that is scheduled to line up at 9 a.m. and start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Southside of 2100 block of Western Avenue: Mattoon police car, VFW color guard, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion, VFW truck and trailer, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Toldeo American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Northside of 2100 block: Knights of Columbus, JROTC, Mattoon High School band, Coles County Veterans Support Coalition, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Southside of 2200 block: First Southern Baptist Church, Cub Scouts, Miss Mattoon royalty.

Northside of 2200 block: Coles County Memorial Airport, Montgomery Rentals, Girl Scouts, Original Burger King.

Southside of 2300 block: Bagelfest royalty.

Northside of 2300 block: Mattoon fire truck, Lincoln Fire Protection District and Auxiliary

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

