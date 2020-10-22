Village of Wapella, mayor file lawsuit to halt DeWitt wind farm

“I stand proudly behind the residents in my little community,” Mears said. “I am here to protect them from any damage the wind turbines may cause . I definitely have the best interest of all the village and rural citizens in mind while going forward with this lawsuit. I encourage all small villages and towns to join in on the efforts to stop the building of these wind turbines in Dewitt County.

The lawsuit contends the residents of the town of about 530 people located five miles north of Clinton, will incur “adverse effects” from the wind farm.

“These adverse effects include substantial interference with the use of property owned by the Village and the citizens of Wapella due to loud, annoying noise from turbines, shadow flickering, visual disturbances from flashing lights, turning blades, massive unsightly towers, and decreasing property values,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit contends the special use permit was incomplete because it did not include the required decommissioning plan and did not contain the required signatures from the property owners leased by the company.