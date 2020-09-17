Virtual Special Olympics Family Festival set Saturday

MATTOON — The 37th annual Special Olympics Family Festival will be held online Saturday for Special Olympics athletes, past volunteers and the general public to join in the festivities.
The Family Festival is an event created by Consolidated Communications that annually brings together more than 600 Special Olympics athletes and 1,200 volunteers for a day of games and activities. Consolidated reported in a news release that the event will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of caution for athletes, volunteers and supporters.
The link for the virtual event will be open to everyone and there is no registration. The video link will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on the following sites: Special Olympics Family Festival Facebook page, Twitter at @mySOFFtweets, Instagram at @mySOFFsnaps, and the event webpage at consolidated.com/SOFF.
“We’ve gathered our favorite SOFF guests and activities and packaged everything in a virtual format this year,” said Family Festival Chair Tracy Davis-Green. “Due to social distancing guidelines, we are unable to gather in person, but we felt strongly about providing something special that our athletes, our committed volunteers and our supporters could experience online. We’d also like to invite anyone who wishes to learn more about SOFF to join in the fun by watching the virtual event.”
More than 600 athletes have reportedly registered for the event and they each recently received a gift bag of items similar to what they would get at the live event, including T-shirts and a Jimmy John's sandwich gift certificates.
Special Olympic Family Festival is organized by a committee of employees from Consolidated, along with representatives from Special Olympics Illinois, Lake Land College, First Mid Bank & Trust and Sarah Bush Lincoln. Consolidated hosted the first-ever event in 1984 and reports that it is committed to continuing the annual festival on the grounds of Lake Land when it is safe for all involved.
