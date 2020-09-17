Virtual Special Olympics Family Festival set Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The 37th annual Special Olympics Family Festival will be held online Saturday for Special Olympics athletes, past volunteers and the general public to join in the festivities.

The Family Festival is an event created by Consolidated Communications that annually brings together more than 600 Special Olympics athletes and 1,200 volunteers for a day of games and activities. Consolidated reported in a news release that the event will be held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and out of caution for athletes, volunteers and supporters.

The link for the virtual event will be open to everyone and there is no registration. The video link will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on the following sites: Special Olympics Family Festival Facebook page, Twitter at @mySOFFtweets, Instagram at @mySOFFsnaps, and the event webpage at consolidated.com/SOFF.