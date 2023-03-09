MATTOON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District is scheduled to burn an acquired structure for training purposes on Saturday at 5355 Lerna Road, southeast of town.
Community members are advised that there will be a large presence of emergency response equipment and personnel starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day at this small house, just south of the Family Worship Center. Smoke and flames will be visible during this training session as individual rooms and then the entire structure are burned.
Lincoln Fire is a 50-member volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles of Coles County. The department has stations near Charleston, Lerna and Mattoon, and responds to fire, emergency medical, rescue and dive calls within its service area.
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE 7 TIMES-COURIER
