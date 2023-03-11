MATTOON — Traveling to practice on controlled structure fires at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign can be a financial burden for volunteer departments, so the institute periodically brings blazes to them.

That's what occurred on Saturday as the Lincoln Fire Protection District burned an acquired small house at 5355 Lerna Road, southeast of the Mattoon city limits, so its volunteers and cadets could train under the supervision of Fire Service Institute instructors.

East Central Illinois Regional Representative Tim Meister said the institute funded this training exercise through a grant from its Cornerstone Program, supported by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. Cornerstone Program courses are delivered at no cost to firefighters and their departments.

"We can bring our certified instructors to that local department, wherever they are," Meister said. "We will come to you and you don't have to send your firefighters to us."

In Lincoln Fire's case, the structure fire took place in small house just south of the Family Worship Center church. The house was stripped ahead of time of materials that would be environmental hazards if burned, and its basement and attic doors were sealed shut as a safety measure for those training.

Dominic Baima, public information officer and volunteer firefighter with Lincoln Fire, said this department has sent firefighters throughout the region to train on controlled fires in acquired structures, so they appreciated having the opportunity to host one in Coles County.

"Having one in your own backyard isn't super common," Baima said.

Lincoln Fire is a 50-member volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles of Coles County. The department has stations near Charleston, Lerna and Mattoon.

Meister, who is also assistant chief with the Charleston Fire Department, said each of the house's six rooms were cleared of furnishings in advance so the only thing in them that would burn in this controlled situation would be the paint, plus pallets and straw brought in for the training.

Wall holes in each room were sealed to prevent fire spread within the structure. Firefighters were set to conduct different training scenarios in each room before the entire structure was set alight for containment and extinguishing.

"The goal at the end of the day is for the house to be completely gone," Meister said.

