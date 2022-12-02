Volunteers needed for One Stop Community Christmas in Mattoon

As the collection of Christmas gifts and other supplies nears its conclusion, volunteers are now needed to set up for the distribution and then staff this event on Dec. 10 in Lake Land College’s West Building. One Stop will serve residents from Coles, Cumberland, Shelby, Douglas, Moultrie, Edgar and Clark counties.
"Want to make a difference in the lives of almost 2,900 local kids? Want to help make December a brighter month for local families that are struggling? Want to spend time with amazing folks from our community? Then we need you to help make One Stop Community Christmas happen," said Renee Fonner, chair of the event.
Fonner said more than 1,000 volunteers are needed to set up for One Stop on the evening of Dec. 9 in the West Building, to help the families pick up their gifts and other supplies on Dec. 10, and to then clean up afterwards that night.
"If you have two hours or four hours of time to share, please come help us change lives," Fonner said.
Those interested in helping can register by going to onestopcommunitychristmas.com/ and clicking on "Volunteers." There are age restrictions for some volunteer positions. More information is also available at OneStopCommunityChristmas on Facebook.
Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha members Suzi Coffman and Kathleen Grissom shared this message with middle school students on Friday as they picked up the donated socks. Alpha Upsilon will distribute socks at a One Stop table it shares with Mattoon Kiwanis Club, which will give out underwear.
"You have helped the people of the Mattoon area have a better Christmas, so thank you very much," Coffman told the students.
Coffman said One Stop organizers estimate that 55 families per half hour will go through the distribution line and each family will need to be accompanied by a "personal shopper" volunteer. She encouraged the students to recruit their parents, older siblings and other adults to help.
The students who organized the sock drive are from eight-grade math teacher Nichole Epperson's advisory period class. She said the students regularly work on service projects in the school and in the community.
Eight-grader Izzy Compton said the class posted sock drive flyers at the school and included a notice in the morning announcements, so they were glad to see donation boxes fill up in the classrooms. She said teacher Melissa Wheeler's sixth-graders won Holey Moley Daylight Donuts by collecting the most of any class.
Seventh-grader Khloe Hall said they are now gathering toys for One Stop. She said they have posted flyers and placed a collection box in the lobby at the school to help collect these Christmas presents for children in need.
"I just like seeing the smiles on a lot of kids' faces," Khloe said of her hopes for the toy drive.
1 of 6
Baby Jack (copy)
Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left.
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.
1 of 6
Baby Jack (copy)
Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tunnel of lights (copy)
Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks dinosaurs
Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Victorian family
The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background.
JOSEPH RESSLER, JG-TC
Lightworks 2 (copy)
Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy)
Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud
Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha members Kathleen Grissom, at left, and Suzi Coffman, at right received a donation of 334 socks from eight-grade match teacher Nichole Epperson, second from the left, and her advisory period students on Friday for distribution at One Stop Community Christmas on Dec. 10.