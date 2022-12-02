Volunteers needed for One Stop Community Christmas in Mattoon

MATTOON — Students at Mattoon Middle School have collected 334 pairs of socks for the distribution of supplies to nearly 1,100 families in financial need during the annual One Stop Community Christmas.

As the collection of Christmas gifts and other supplies nears its conclusion, volunteers are now needed to set up for the distribution and then staff this event on Dec. 10 in Lake Land College’s West Building. One Stop will serve residents from Coles, Cumberland, Shelby, Douglas, Moultrie, Edgar and Clark counties.

"Want to make a difference in the lives of almost 2,900 local kids? Want to help make December a brighter month for local families that are struggling? Want to spend time with amazing folks from our community? Then we need you to help make One Stop Community Christmas happen," said Renee Fonner, chair of the event.

Fonner said more than 1,000 volunteers are needed to set up for One Stop on the evening of Dec. 9 in the West Building, to help the families pick up their gifts and other supplies on Dec. 10, and to then clean up afterwards that night.

"If you have two hours or four hours of time to share, please come help us change lives," Fonner said.

Those interested in helping can register by going to onestopcommunitychristmas.com/ and clicking on "Volunteers." There are age restrictions for some volunteer positions. More information is also available at OneStopCommunityChristmas on Facebook.

Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha members Suzi Coffman and Kathleen Grissom shared this message with middle school students on Friday as they picked up the donated socks. Alpha Upsilon will distribute socks at a One Stop table it shares with Mattoon Kiwanis Club, which will give out underwear.

"You have helped the people of the Mattoon area have a better Christmas, so thank you very much," Coffman told the students.

Coffman said One Stop organizers estimate that 55 families per half hour will go through the distribution line and each family will need to be accompanied by a "personal shopper" volunteer. She encouraged the students to recruit their parents, older siblings and other adults to help.

The students who organized the sock drive are from eight-grade math teacher Nichole Epperson's advisory period class. She said the students regularly work on service projects in the school and in the community.

Eight-grader Izzy Compton said the class posted sock drive flyers at the school and included a notice in the morning announcements, so they were glad to see donation boxes fill up in the classrooms. She said teacher Melissa Wheeler's sixth-graders won Holey Moley Daylight Donuts by collecting the most of any class.

Seventh-grader Khloe Hall said they are now gathering toys for One Stop. She said they have posted flyers and placed a collection box in the lobby at the school to help collect these Christmas presents for children in need.

"I just like seeing the smiles on a lot of kids' faces," Khloe said of her hopes for the toy drive.