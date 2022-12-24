Volunteers staff Mattoon Lightworks throughout Christmas season

MATTOON — Children ooh and aah while seeing their favorite Christmas decorations aglow at Lightworks, but they also keep watch for a favorite holiday treat as they near the exit.

Volunteers are present seven nights a week during the Christmas season to hand out free candy canes to families who have completed their drive through Lightworks at the City of Mattoon's Peterson Park. The 2022 display's last two nights are set for 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday.

Miss Coles County Selah Brimner, 20; Junior Miss Ayla Traub, 12; and Little Miss Finley Stewart, 8, have accompanied their own families to Lightworks over the years. Wednesday night they bundled up and joined the ranks of the volunteers at this annual display, which started in 1992.

Finley said she and her family visit Lightworks every year, noting that candy canes have become a top Christmas treat for her. She lamented being too busy giving out candy canes during the Miss Coles County group's two-hour shift to eat any herself, but was "excited to start" later.

Traub said she visits almost every year with her family, but this was still a year of Lightworks firsts for her. She attended the opening night walking tour on Nov. 17, ran through Lightworks during the YMCA's 5-mile Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving, and was meeting a lot of new people as a volunteer there.

"I am really happy to be here and I am really sure we are going to have a great night," Traub said as a long line of vehicles filed by the volunteer station.

Brimner said being part of Lightworks' live Nativity scenes with First Baptist Church has been fun, so she was excited to hand out candy canes. She also was thankful to volunteer before the forecasted winter storm. That storm ended up causing a rare cancellation for Lightworks on Thursday.

City Tourism & Arts Director Angelia Burgett said the volunteers play a key role by greeting visitors and collecting donations from them. She said those donations, along with sponsorships for each decoration, make Lightworks possible. She said they are fortunate to have new and returning volunteers.

"So many of our volunteers are regulars. Once they do it, they keep doing it," Burgett said. She said it also helps that the park superintendent keeps upgrading the shelter at the volunteer station and using portable heaters to keep it warm.

Family Worship Center lead pastor Brad Brown said the church has brought volunteers to Lightworks for several years now. He said this included the church taking an entire five-hour shift on Nov. 26, during which approximately 750 vehicles drove through.

Brown said church-goers Rex and Milli Carter, who played Santa and Mrs. at the newly restored Tyler Ross Jones Santa House at the park, stopped by the volunteer station that night. The couple helped distributed candy canes and chip bag clips.

"You should have seen the kids' faces. It was amazing when they pulled up there and saw Mr. and Mrs. Claus helping pass out candy canes," Brown said, adding the church is glad to assist. "I think Lightworks is a really nice thing for our community. There are people who come from all around to see it."

The First Mid Bank & Trust volunteers brought a costumed character of their own, the bank's Philip the Pig mascot, to their two-hour shift on Wednesday. They also handed out dog biscuits and hand sanitizer in addition to candy canes.

Community Bank President Jason Tucker said this was the bank's first time volunteering at Lightworks in a few years and they were having fun being back.

"We just want to be part of the community and help out wherever we can," Tucker said.

Close 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.