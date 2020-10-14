 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warning issued for high fire risk in Central Illinois counties
0 comments
top story

Warning issued for high fire risk in Central Illinois counties

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Much of Central Illinois is under a Red Flag Warning, which the National Weather Service uses to designate increased fire risk.

Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Mason, Logan, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby counties are under the warning.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The warning is triggered by gusty winds and low humidity. Gusts of up to 35 to 45 mph were forecast for Wednesday.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the weather service said. Outdoor burning is not recommended. 

The warning expires at 7 p.m. 

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News