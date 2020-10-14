Warning issued for high fire risk in Central Illinois counties

LINCOLN — Much of Central Illinois is under a Red Flag Warning, which the National Weather Service uses to designate increased fire risk.

Woodford, Tazewell, McLean, Mason, Logan, DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion, Cass, Menard, Scott, Morgan, Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Coles, Edgar and Shelby counties are under the warning.

The warning is triggered by gusty winds and low humidity. Gusts of up to 35 to 45 mph were forecast for Wednesday.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the weather service said. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

The warning expires at 7 p.m.

