Watch now: 11,000 pounds of food gathered in Mattoon Rotary food drive

MATTOON — Saturday's Rotary food drive in Mattoon collected 11,000 pounds of food for local families living with food insecurity.

“This is a great way to help out the community,” said Aydin Tariq, 13, who was representing Mattoon High School while volunteering for the food drive. “It’s important to help other people, because not everyone can have the Christmas I’m blessed to have.”

The food drive, which has been running for 37 years, is one of the largest annual drives in Coles County. This marked its first year back since the start of the pandemic.

“This drive is incredibly important to us,” said Bob Riggert, chairman of the board for Mattoon Food Center, noting that other local food drives are also significant.

One recent year, the Rotary food drive collected over 12,000 pounds of food.

Each year, the food donated is split between the Mattoon Food Center and Mattoon’s branch of The Salvation Army.

This can make a huge difference for the Mattoon Food Center, which fed close to 400 families in November alone.

Saturday's pace was set to break that record as soon as the morning began, receiving a large donation from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.

“When I pulled in, they (the church) said, ‘It’s all yours,’” said Gary Swearingen, a Rotary volunteer and long-time drive organizer. “I told them, ‘You just made my holiday.'”

The food came both from the church’s parishioners and from the Eastern Illinois Food Pantry, which is a partner with the church’s Head Start program in their school.

“I was thrilled because it’s going into homes with the families and won't be sitting on pallets in our building,” said Immaculate Conception Director of Christian Formation Carla Will. “It'll go right to the community where it's needed.”

The drive continued from 9 to 11 a.m., sending over 200 volunteers on 18 different routes from the airport to the west end of Mattoon. This year, volunteers did not knock on doors to ask residents for food donations like they usually do. Instead, residents were encouraged to leave food items on their doorsteps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“A lot of times our donations increased by 30% just by knocking on doors,” said Swearingen.

While normally the drive raises closer to 20,000 pounds of food, the volunteers are pleased with this year's outcome, said Swearingen.

While donations of food dropped significantly last year, the Mattoon Food Center did receive more cash donations, said Riggert. These cash donations also help provide items to help people in need.

Those interested in donating can write checks made payable to the Mattoon Rotary Charities Foundation and mail them to 6029 Park Drive, Suite B, in Charleston.

