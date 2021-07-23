 Skip to main content
Watch now: 1996 youth player from Kentucky returns to Mattoon ballfield as coach

Ryan Blackerby talks about returning to Mattoon and to Lawson Park's Graham Field as South Lexington, Kentucky's assistant coach in the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional 11-and-under tournament after playing there in 1996.

MATTOON — South Lexington, Kentucky, assistant coach Ryan Blackerby offered his son, Lincoln, some advice before the youth baseball player took the field on Thursday at Lawson Park for the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional 11-and-under tournament.

"It goes by so fast. Enjoy every second of it," Blackerby recalled during an interview Friday afternoon at Lawson's Graham Field.

The coach, now 37, speaks from experience, because he played on Graham Field in 1996 during the Ohio Valley Regional 12-and-under tournament. Blackerby said his most vivid memories of the 1996 tournament are of him and his Fern Creek, Kentucky, teammates tossing their gloves and hats into the air after winning against Mattoon in the title game.

"At the end of the day, that's what I remember, celebrating with my friends and what we accomplished," Blackerby said. The Fern Creek team then advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series, where they placed fourth.

Father and son

South Lexington, Kentucky, assistant coach Ryan Blackerby and his son, Lincoln, stand at Lawson Park's Graham Field on Friday during the Cal Ripken Ohio Valley Regional 11-and-under tournament. Blackerby played on this same field during the 1996 Ohio Valley Regional 12-and-under tournament, which his Fern Creek, Kentucky team won.

Blackerby said he also has vivid memories from that tournament of staying with host family Tony and Lila McGuire of Mattoon and quickly becoming friends with their son, Matt, even though he was playing on the rival Mattoon team.

Lincoln said he liked hearing his father's stories about the 1996 tournament before they arrived in Mattoon. The young ballplayer said it was a "weird feeling" to play on the same field there as his father did 25 years earlier. Lincoln said he is impressed by Graham Field and has enjoyed the tournament, where bracket play is scheduled to start Saturday.

Watch now: First game played at Mattoon's new Lawson Park ballfield

Blackerby said he has been glad to have the opportunity to relive old memories at the 2021 tournament and to share the experience with his son.

"It just has been a special thing for us to do together, no doubt," Blackerby said.

