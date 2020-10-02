Watch now: 21 additional McLean County COVID cases but 51 more people recover

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-one additional McLean County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but 51 more have recovered, the county health department reported Thursday.
Two more people also are hospitalized with the virus. County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said 11 residents are hospitalized, including three in intensive care.
The county has reported 91 new COVID cases so far this week and 3,322 since March 19.
The total includes 144 people isolating at home, 32 fewer than on Wednesday; 11 hospitalized, two more than the day before; and 3,144 recovered, 51 more than on Wednesday.
In addition, 23 county residents have died of the virus. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
McLean County's seven-day positivity rate, the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive in the previous week, was 2.7%, McKnight said Thursday. That compares with 2.4% the day before.
The county's positivity rate of the 73,800 tests conducted since March remained 4.5%.
The age group with the largest number of COVID cases in McLean County is people in their 20s, followed by 19-year-olds.
Illinois State University reported on Thursday that, in the previous seven days, 11 students had tested positive for COVID of 1,006 students tested on campus, for a positivity rate of 1.1%.
Of 10,000 student tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,355 have come back positive, ISU reported. That's a positivity rate of 13.5%, continuing a decline that began a couple of weeks ago after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
The university also reported that 1,334 student have recovered from the virus.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Statewide, IDPH reported on Thursday 2,166 new COVID cases and 25 additional deaths. These included two Tazewell County women in their 80s whose deaths were reported by that county's health department earlier this week.
IDPH also said a McLean County woman in her 70s had died, but McKnight said the woman was later determined not to be a resident of the county and the state's information was being corrected.
IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph on Friday morning "IDPH received additional information about an address change, therefore, the death will be removed from McLean County and assigned to Woodford County."
Among Central Illinois counties on Thursday, Tazewell reported 30 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 1,851; LaSalle County reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,775; Livingston reported four new cases, bringing its total to 439; and Woodford reported three new cases, meaning its total is 442.
The state reported Thursday that a total of 295,440 Illinoisans have had COVID and 8,696 have died. The statewide positivity rate for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.5%, IDPH said.
There were 438 people tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site Wednesday, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.
That site, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect IDPH reassigning a COVID-related death from McLean to Woodford counties.
