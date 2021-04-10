Watch Now: 39th show choir competition held in Mount Zion with COVID restrictions

The competition is among several fundraising sources covering travel costs for the Mount Zion high school and junior high groups.

But some aspects had to change in order to accommodate COVID restrictions, although the event still seemed to fill the building. For example, arrival and departure times were separated to limit contact between teams, some coming from out of state.

An entirely new bracket was created for teams that wanted to compete virtually. The awards ceremony Saturday night was also to be conducted virtually.

"For a lot of them, they’re recording theirs and we’re showing those during the lunch and dinner breaks," Miller said, adding that high schools competing may have different mitigations or weren't wanting to travel several hours.

Since a recorded performance could be practiced several times, "we put them in their own division," she said. Virtual shows were also streamed for anyone who wanted to watch, but didn't want to come in person.

A rule that separates the competitive show choir scene from athletics is that the hosting school isn't allowed to compete, meaning the Mount Zion show choirs were performing on Saturday as exhibitions only.