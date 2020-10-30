Watch now: Area restaurant owners, customers brace for COVID restrictions

Shelbyville restaurant owner Carrie Smart wasn't surprised to hear the state will be reverting back to stricter guidelines for restaurants and bars.

"It was kind of expected," Smart said, owner of Longbranch Grill on 203 E. Main St. "There was a lot of talk over it and as our numbers climb it seems logical to close some things and prepare ourselves."

Paula Hall, 73, a customer at Longbranch Grill on Friday said the new restrictions shouldn't change she and her husband's eating habits too much. Social isolation during the pandemic has even given her more time to cook herself, "which is unusual," the Pana woman said.

"It's wearing on people," Hall said, including that they'll opt into getting carry out from their favorite restaurants. "I just wish it would go away. It doesn't look like that's going to happen any time soon."

The restaurant will go back to offering carry-out, a service they did the first time around. But still being able to operate her business doesn't get rid of the potential negative impacts as before, she said.