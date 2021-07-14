Watch now: Bagelfest Bow Wow brings big smiles

MATTOON — Excited community members and their four-legged best friends gathered for the annual Bagel Bow Wow at Peterson Park to have fun, make friends — and win dog food.

Some even came to cross something off their bucket list, including lifelong Mattoon native Aime Becker.

“About three years ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer and this year I thought, ‘YOLO,” Becker said. “You know, I think people talk themselves out of it all the time.”

Becker brought her Boxer, Buster, dressed in a bagel costume to fit this years’ Bow Wow theme of “Bagelfest or Bust.”

This was a great experience for newcomers, too.

“We love dogs, and we just moved here, so we want to get involved in the community,” said Max Selene, who moved to the area from Michigan with Fox Selene and their brown standard poodle, Pluto. “And what a wonderful thing to do to communicate with other people that love dogs, too.”

Five more dogs entered the dog show, including Wyatt, the 11-year-old Wiener dog who was dressed like a cowboy, and Luna and Ozzie, who tied for the best “Good Ol’ Dog” award.

Everyone got an award, and part of the reason was because entries were low, according to Bernie Debuhr, who has been running the event for 29 years.

“This was our first year doing the Bow Wow,” said Luna’s owner, Taylor Brown. “We definitely had fun.”

While some events began Saturday, the annual Bagelfest kicked it into high gear Wednesday with the start of carnival rides and games. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday, along with a variety of area food and merchant booths.

Family-friendly activities Thursday night will include free concerts by rock 'n' roll and gospel act Scott Wattles from 5-7 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell and by contemporary Christian band I Am They at 8 p.m. at the mainstage in Grimes Field.

The ticketed mainstage concerts at this year's Bagelfest will be Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at 8 p.m. Friday and Resurrection: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The festival's free bagel breakfast is set for 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Peterson Park's Demars Center, and its bagel-themed parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday from downtown to the park.

