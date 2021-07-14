Watch now: Bagelfest Bow Wow brings big smiles

“We love dogs, and we just moved here, so we want to get involved in the community,” said Max Selene, who moved to the area from Michigan with Fox Selene and their brown standard poodle, Pluto. “And what a wonderful thing to do to communicate with other people that love dogs, too.”
Five more dogs entered the dog show, including Wyatt, the 11-year-old Wiener dog who was dressed like a cowboy, and Luna and Ozzie, who tied for the best “Good Ol’ Dog” award.
Everyone got an award, and part of the reason was because entries were low, according to Bernie Debuhr, who has been running the event for 29 years.
“This was our first year doing the Bow Wow,” said Luna’s owner, Taylor Brown. “We definitely had fun.”
While some events began Saturday, the annual Bagelfest kicked it into high gear Wednesday with the start of carnival rides and games. The carnival will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday, along with a variety of area food and merchant booths.
Family-friendly activities Thursday night will include free concerts by rock 'n' roll and gospel act Scott Wattles from 5-7 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell and by contemporary Christian band I Am They at 8 p.m. at the mainstage in Grimes Field.
The ticketed mainstage concerts at this year's Bagelfest will be Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at 8 p.m. Friday and Resurrection: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The festival's free bagel breakfast is set for 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Peterson Park's Demars Center, and its bagel-themed parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday from downtown to the park.
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Molletes appetizer sandwiches as a Bagelfest week special. The bagels are topped with refried beans, chorizo, pico, and Mexican cheeses.
Juanito's Mexican Cocina at 808 Lake Land Boulevard is offering Bagel Sopa entrees as a Bagelfest week special. The fried sopa bagel is topped with refried beans, the customer's choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, crumbling cheese, and sour cream.
McQuarter's Pub at the Cross County Mall is offering a California turkey bagel sandwich as a 2021 Bagelfest week special. The bagel is topped with roasted light and dark turkey, bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese and spicy southwest sauce, and served with steak fries or other sides.
