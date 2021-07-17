Watch now: Bagelfest brings the party to Mattoon

MATTOON — Bagelfest is always a special tradition for the Mattoon area, but many agreed as they gathered on the final day: This year is special.

“I'm just glad we are back to normal,” said Jewel Harbin, who came with her whole family to the parade. “My God, the first day back, there was a ton of people and everybody was just all echoing the same thing: ‘We are just happy to be out and get that normalcy, to get back in touch.’ We were just happy. You see, we brought all the kids out.”

Last year's Bagelfest was canceled to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The lifting of several precautions and the vaccination of thousands of people allowed the festival to go on this year.

The morning began with the Mattoon YMCA Run for the Bagel at 6:30 a.m., followed by a free bagel breakfast, music at the Rotary Bandshell, and the parade.

“I will say the parade is (my favorite) because I'm like a big kid,” said Harbin, laughing. “And even at night when the festival lights come on, I love that.”

“My favorite part is the candy,” said Harbin’s nephew, 10-year-old Davon Johnson. Johnson also loves the carnival rides.

Among the favorite activities for kids this year were the carnival and the bubbles at The Bubble Lady tent in Peterson Park, which let people of all ages make bubbles large and small free of charge.

“It’s been rainy and we can’t bubble with rain, but it’s looking good, today. A lot of people are out and we’re going to get a lot of bubbles up in the air,” said The Bubble Lady owner Jill Markland after the parade.

This year’s Bagelfest was troubled with bad weather at the start, but Saturday’s weather was ideal: a sunny day no hotter than 80 degrees.

“At least right now, it's not that hot, it's not that cold, it's not raining — that's the best part,” said Romel Torrepalma, who has been coming to Bagelfest for 19 years. He also brought his family from Charleston to enjoy Bagelfest.

Some attendees came from out of state to see Bagelfest and connect with the community. This includes Marilyn and Gary Wooddell, who were originally from Mattoon but now live in Texas. They often come to visit Marilyn’s mother, June Ground, this time of year. Catching Bagelfest is always somewhat of an unofficial reunion.

“We get to see people we know that we don't get to see very often,” said Marilyn Wooddell. The pair also loved the vendors and the free music.

This year, patrons were relieved to see one of the big performances: Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which played on Friday.

“The city does well. I’m a little old for the (carnival) rides, but I like the entertainment that they bring in,” said Bill Eisel, who has lived in Mattoon for over 30 years. Eisel was pleased to see Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. “I don't know how we got somebody of his name in here so cheap; the tickets were just unbelievably cheap. If you put them in Las Vegas, you’ll pay $75 to $100 for the same act.”

The excitement for live entertainment is a breath of fresh air for performers, too, including the weekend's final performers, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band.

"We are happy they let us into the festival and there was a lot of happy faces," said lead singer Ryan Christopher after they arrived in Mattoon around 2 p.m.

"It makes what we do that much easier," said drummer Jim Hanley. "People want to come out, they want to have a good time. They want to see their friends."

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute Band performed in town a few years ago and was scheduled to come back, but they were delayed once in 2019 and one more time for the pandemic. This is their first year back, and they have been touring the country.

"It's getting back to what we love to do," said Christopher. "I'm sure there's a lot of people out there, it doesn't matter what they do as far as their employment, they're just happy to be able to get back around their social circle and around what they love to do."

"Everybody is here," said Bagelfest organizer Kim Janssen. "It's a celebration and they can come out and just enjoy today. That's what I'm enjoying as I go through there: The carnival is packed, the midway is packed. Tonight it will be, too. This is just a party."

