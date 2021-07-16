Watch now: Bagelfest rebounds after bad weather on Thursday

MATTOON — Vendors and patrons hoping to enjoy Friday’s Bagelfest activities found pleasant surprise: the weather was finally cooperating, though it didn’t look promising at first.

“This morning didn't look so great, but it started to clear up,” said Mattoon Tourism and Arts director Angelia Burgett.

Severe weather Thursday pushed the festival to cancel the performance of I Am They and forced many vendors to close shop early. Burgett and other Bagelfest facilitators worried early they would need to make alternative plans for Friday’s performance of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder.

“We have such an unusual situation with number of people who have already purchased tickets: we just don't have that instant place where we can just move it (the performance) inside,” said Burgett.

By Friday afternoon, 1,200 people had already bought tickets to see the performance of Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder on the Main Stage. They determined there is no indoor venue in Mattoon that could host that number of people.

“We have lots of great spaces, they're just not huge,” said Burgett, noting that most venues could not hold more than 500 or 600 people. “And, of course, having a stage and a sound system: we don't have that ready to go on any location, too. So that's another challenge.”

More people came to enjoy the carnival rides on Friday, and do some shopping with the vendors who had set up tents in more favorable conditions.

“It’s nicer today than it was yesterday; it was pretty muggy then,” said Mike Shine, owner of Champaign-based Dreams Custom Works.

Shine set up his space in the rain on Thursday and stuck around until it proved too wet to stay open.

"We did OK, we didn't sell anything yesterday but I sold some stuff today just in the short period of time I've been here," said Shine.

The rain was a history-maker for Bagelfest.

“It was the worst I've ever seen. We never canceled music, before,” said Burgett, who has been working with the local events for 16 years. “We canceled small pieces, but even that, usually we can put it off to a different time.”

