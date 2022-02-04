Watch now: Battle to plow open Coles County roads gets worse before it gets better

A snow plow makes its way down 7th Street on Thursday in Charleston. With snow continuing to fall throughout the day and strong winds, crews across the region are having a difficult time keeping roadways clear.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
“Sun, rain, sleet, snow we’re never closed,” Scott Wolff, owner of East Side Package, said with a smile as he clears the sidewalk Thursday in front of his store. Wolff said he loves what he does and wants to be open for the community, even on treacherous days.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
A snowy Abe Lincoln keeps an eye on the changing weather and and how people are coping with it from his perch Thursday in Charleston's Morton Park.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
Charleston police come to the aid of a stranded motorist Thursday along Lincoln Avenue in Charleston as the blowing snow whips across the roadway.
HERM MEADOWS, JG-TC
MATTOON — With severe winter weather still holding Central Illinois in its cold grip, accumulated snow and wind-driven drifts are leaving plow drivers struggling to keep up.
The combination of constant snowfall and high winds has helped to maintain hazardous conditions on roads that keep most people at home while some attempt to trudge through.
In Coles County, Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said county roads going east and west are getting to be the worst but he is hoping to the roads get plowed before it begins to harden.
"When the snow is just falling it's going to be alright, but when they plow it back some and it gets to be a little slushy, then it will be pretty hard like concrete," Hilgenberg said.
Hilgenberg said most people have heeded their warnings and stayed of the roads but he did help a couple who flew in from Arkansas and got their car stuck while driving to Mattoon.
Luckily, by the time he went out there was already someone else with a pickup truck pulling their car out and he was able to get them situated in a hotel room before flying home tomorrow, Hilgenberg said.
"People have to remember that it's easier for the road crews to clear the road off when they don't have any vehicle to contend with," Hilgenberg said. "Be patient and stay in until the roads get cleared off."
Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said there was one car accident involving two vehicles on 14th Street and Charleston Avenue and thankfully no one was injured. For the most part, people are staying at home, he said.
"We did not get as much freezing rain and ice build up as was forecasted so we didn't have any widespread power outages," said Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber. "Snow wise, today was always forecasted to be the difficult day in terms of the wind and snow drifting."
Barber said they still have crews working around the clock with snow plow trucks clearing streets while others manage other jobs around town with loaders and backhoes.
Although winds are not expected to calm down until tomorrow, Barber said the issue now is with the snow being drifted back onto the streets, sometimes even after a plow will finish a route.
