Watch now: Beef competition sets stage for 4-H showmanship finale

CHARLESTON — Tuesday was cattle day at the 4-H competitions at the Coles County Fairground.

It was also the final day of the individual showmanship championships, which will culminate in the Master Showmanship competition at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“I like getting to see good cattle, but I really enjoy spending time with the kids, being able to interact with them and hopefully teach them something,” said Justin Lewis, who helped judge the beef shows and the showmanship competitions.

The 4-H beef show brought together animals to be judged based on how much beef they might produce and the quality of that beef.

"I look for body and muscle," said Lewis. "And if we're showing like market stuff, maybe a little bit of fat, as well."

In addition to showing beef, the day also included showmanship competitions, which allow participant to show off what they know about their animals and explain why it’s important to them.

“Showmanship uses a lot of leadership,” said 17-year-old participant Trent Ferguson. “It’s a dying breed. Kids coming out here, showing off their animals.”

Ferguson hoped to spread awareness during the competition.

“People get away from it, they think it's bad,” said Ferguson, speaking to Lewis during the question portion of the showmanship competition. “They think the animals are being mistreated, but really we're right here doing good things with the animals, and that’s what it’s really all about.”

"It definitely spoke to me," said Lewis, regarding Ferguson's answer. "Sometimes we don't get as much light shed on agriculture industry as we should, and for somebody of that age to realize that and understand and want to promote that at his age, I thought was just excellent."

Ferguson won runner-up to 14-year-old Abby Metzger in the senior showman competition, and the two will be competing Wednesday during the Master Showmanship competition.

The showmanship contestants are made up of the champion and reserve champion of each show.

“We picked two from sheep, two from swine and two from beef,” said Coles County Farm Bureau manager Tonya Eich.

The two contestants from the sheep, swine, and beef sections make up the six final contestants. They all compete for one final first-place champion and one reserve champion.

Though there are also individual showmanship competitions for goats and rabbits, they do not compete in the final Master Showmanship competition.

The Master Showmanship competition, and the several other 4-H competitions, have been aided by the Coles County Young Leaders.

"We give prizes to all the kids that are winners, champions or reserves (at the) championships," said Bryan Metzger, president of the Coles County Young Leaders. "Then we also give a gift package to every kid that shows at the festival."

The Coles County Young Leaders, which operates under the Farm Bureau, has raised over $11,000 from some 90 organizations to make up the prizes in this competition. They have given away prize money, banners, supplies, and more to members of 4-H.

