Watch now: Casey's 'Big Things' draw motorcycle jump, other tourism activity

CASEY — Professional motorcyclist Brett Cue saw Casey's world record "Big Things, Small Town" attractions for the first time two years ago and immediately began thinking of these giants as bases for jumps.

The Rockton resident said he was initially drawn to the World's Largest Mailbox for a motorcycle jump, but Lincoln Trail Motosports of Casey checked on the possibilities and suggested that he give the towering World's Largest Rocking Chair a try. And, so Cue did.

Early Saturday evening, Cue rode a power lift 25 feet up to a rocking chair seat that was big enough to hold him, his dirt bike and a three-person camera/support crew with plenty of room to spare. Then, he jumped his bike down onto a dirt ramp along Main Street before approximately 3,000 cheering spectators.

"I thought he was going to break a bone or something. I was super scared," said 11-year-old Cooper McDowell of Toledo in an awed voice after watching the jump and getting a photo with Cue on his dirt bike.

Casey resident Jessica Nohren, who was there with Cooper and her child, 7-year-old Carter, said she has been glad to see the motorcycle jump and the "Big Things, Small Town" attractions bring so many visitors to Casey.

"It's a really big thing for our town," Nohren said.

Bolin Enterprises of Casey has led the construction of world-record largest and just-for-fun giant objects as a tourism draw for the community, starting with the World's Largest Wind Chime in late 2011. Many spectators of Saturday's jump stood in front of the chime and on the World's Largest Teeter Totter.

The "Big Things" have drawn individual visitors to town and larger groups, such as participants in the recent Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure held in Casey and the rest of Clark County. The jump was held in conjunction with the Vurb Shred Tour motocross competition at Lincoln Trail.

Casey resident Chad Finney, who was standing in line with his children Greyson, 9, Faith, 4, and Foster, 2, for Cue's autograph, said he has seen a steady increase in visitors to the town in recent years. He said his children enjoy visiting the "Big Things" downtown and were excited about seeing the motorcycle jump there.

"I just thought it was really neat to see a motorcycle jump off of that rocking chair. I didn't think we would ever see that," Finney said.

Rosie Jean's Sweet Tea & Jesus owner Jon Julius of Casey had his iced tea trailer out to help serve spectators at the jump. Julius said he takes the trailer to more than 80 special events per season, most out of Casey, so he was glad to have the opportunity of another event in his hometown.

Julius said he can understand why the event organizers would pick the 56-foot tall rocking chair for a motorcycle jump.

"It's huge. It's towering. It's a good looking chair. You can see it from blocks away," Julius said.

