Watch now: Celebrate Downtown Mattoon returns with bigger holiday parade, festivities
Watch now: Celebrate Downtown Mattoon returns with bigger holiday parade, festivities

Warm weather and the holiday spirit flooded Broadway Avenue with families and friends taking part in Christmas festivities for the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon tradition.

MATTOON — Warm weather and the holiday spirit flooded Broadway Avenue on Friday night with families and friends taking part in Christmas festivities for the annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon tradition.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

Friday's Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival featured live music performances by the Jake Hoult Band, costumed characters for children to interact with, lights and decorations along the street and free hot chocolate and coffee from The Salvation Army in Mattoon and other businesses in the area.

“Being our first year here, we’re really excited about seeing the parade,” said Devyn Cox with her husband Chris Cochennour and their son Chance. “It’s one of those things where it is a small town, but this is a big event that we wouldn’t have expected to have here.”

The event was a return to normal as this year’s festival brought back staples like light-covered tram rides around town and visits from Santa Claus at the Mattoon Public Library.

The Light Up Parade — which in years past consisted of 10 or 16 floats — had about 40 different floats this year with thousands of lights flickering and decorations captivating families as children ran around trying to catch candy and treats from people passing by.  

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

The Light Up Parade on Friday night had about 40 different floats participating in the route this year.

The outdoor festival also featured live music performances by the Jake Hoult Band, costumed characters for children to interact with, lights and decorations along the street and free hot chocolate and coffee from The Salvation Army in Mattoon and other businesses.

Cox said she did not even realize that businesses in the area were open for the festival, and though she has never shopped at many of them before, she thought it was a perfect opportunity to check out what they have.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

Devyn Cox with her husband Chris Cochennour and their son Chance at the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival for the first time on Friday night.

“It’s definitely bringing business to them as well, because I wouldn’t have been there before,” Cox said.

Food vendors were not in short supply, with kettle corn from Aunt Kim’s, drunken Polish sausages and pork tenderloin sandwiches from the Millbilly Food Shack, fresh barbeque from the House of Brisket and other carryout or takeout options from restaurants throughout downtown.  

“Hey, it’s all good, and that’s delicious brisket,” said Karen Pruigg from Mattoon with her family from Charleston. “I definitely recommend anybody, even from out of town, to come and watch this because it’s worth every bit.”

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

The Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival on Friday night featured live music performances by the Jake Hoult Band, costumed characters for children to interact with, lights and decorations along the street and free hot chocolate and coffee from The Salvation Army in Mattoon and other businesses in the area.

Pruigg said she has been coming to the festival every year since about six years ago, and never knew about it beforehand. But as time went on, she heard people talking about it and thought it would be great idea for the family.

“It’s grown,” said Renee England, owner of the Merle Norman Mattoon. “I love to step on the sidewalks and join the crowd when the parade comes by, and it’s always nice to see little kids get excited for the costume characters.”

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

The Light Up Parade on Friday night had about 40 different floats participating in the route.

England said she made a few sales throughout the festival and appreciates the downtown committee for organizing the event, as it allows for most businesses to be open and interact with people walking up or down the street.

“What’s been the most fun about this is just walking up and down the street and seeing people we know, but our kids also have seen their classmates nonstop, and it’s neat for them to see each other outside of school,” said Alex Winkler with his wife Rebecca and their three children.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

Alex and Rebecca Winkler and their three children started coming out to the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival three years ago.

Winkler said they started coming out to the festival three years ago when their kids were at the age where they could safely experience the parade. The family also enjoys supporting local businesses by shopping at certain stores or having dinner downtown.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival

Josh Oberholt and his dog Klaus came to the Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival on Friday night to see the Light Up Parade for the first time. 

“I saw this last year, thought it was super cool, and I heard that it was gonna be twice as big this year,” said Josh Oberholt with his dog Klaus. “Mattoon is a great town and anybody would be lucky to see this parade.” 

Watch now: Celebrate Downtown Mattoon festival returns in time for the holidays

