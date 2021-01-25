Watch now: Central Illinois hit with wintry mix from weather pattern stretching from Kansas to Michigan

MATTOON — If you didn't like your Monday commute, it's possible you won't like it much Tuesday either.
That's because the storm that moved across the area Monday, dropping a mix of rain, sleet and snow, the severity of which varied dramatically depending on where you live, is expected to hang around for another day.
Freezing rain and possibly hail are predicted in Central Illinois before 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a chance of snow. It is predicted between an inch and up to 8 inches of snow could fall between Springfield and the Wisconsin border, with heavier totals up north.
Visibility and slippery conditions will be a challenge the duration of the storm, which proved to be the case Monday.
Eight accidents were reported in about an eight-mile section of Interstate 57 near Mattoon, from the Illinois Route 16 interchange and north, on Monday morning, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said. No one was reported injured in the series of single-vehicle accidents that included vehicles hitting guard rails and bridges, Hilligoss said.
The first accident on I-57 in Mattoon was reported about 9:30 a.m. Monday and they were cleared by around 11 a.m., he said. There were more, apparently minor, accidents on the interstate later in the morning, however.
Emergency crews closed one northbound lane of the interstate but it remained open to traffic, Hilligoss said.
The Illinois Department of Transportation will have available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment statewide, applying salt, treating roads and responding to other weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient.
“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits. Remember, speed limits are set for clear conditions. Only drive the speed limit if it is safe to do so. And please watch out for emergency responders and highway maintainers who are doing their best to keep the roadways safe.”
Ameren Illinois reported that it activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning in preparation for a winter storm that is forecast to dump snow and ice across Central Illinois. The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.
David Wakeman, senior vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois, said while snow poses driving challenges for crews during a winter storm, ice and wind are the more frequent causes of winter power outages.
“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective," Wakeman said. "Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that's when we see trees limb snap and fall into our equipment."
The weather system dumped snow from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan, with some of the heaviest snow expected in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said 10 to 15 inches of snow was likely between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, and it has been 15-20 years since most of that area received more than a foot of snow from a single storm.
“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha. “It has been a long time since we have seen somebody get a foot of snow in one storm. And we’re very confident that some people will see a foot of snow.”