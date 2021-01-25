Watch now: Central Illinois hit with wintry mix from weather pattern stretching from Kansas to Michigan

MATTOON — If you didn't like your Monday commute, it's possible you won't like it much Tuesday either.

That's because the storm that moved across the area Monday, dropping a mix of rain, sleet and snow, the severity of which varied dramatically depending on where you live, is expected to hang around for another day.

Freezing rain and possibly hail are predicted in Central Illinois before 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a chance of snow. It is predicted between an inch and up to 8 inches of snow could fall between Springfield and the Wisconsin border, with heavier totals up north.

Visibility and slippery conditions will be a challenge the duration of the storm, which proved to be the case Monday.

Eight accidents were reported in about an eight-mile section of Interstate 57 near Mattoon, from the Illinois Route 16 interchange and north, on Monday morning, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said. No one was reported injured in the series of single-vehicle accidents that included vehicles hitting guard rails and bridges, Hilligoss said.