Watch now: Central Illinois Stage Company preps for return to live performances

CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Stage Company is returning with a live performance this week with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “A Grand Night for Singing.”

This will be CISCO’s return to the Doudna Fine Arts Center since the pandemic led to the cancellation of many live theatre events last summer. It’s also an old favorite.

“It's a full circle moment for me: my first show and the last show,” said music director Ty Tuttle, who is leaving the area after being involved with the company for eight years. “A Grand Night for Singing” was his first performance with the company.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. July 8, 9, and 10.

“The nice thing about Ty over the years is that he is so well-versed in both vocal and piano that, when people do a show with us, they're getting excellent voice lessons when they come in,” said director Scott Brooks. “Ty doesn't just teach you the notes, he’s teaching you how to properly vocalize. So, yeah, we're going to miss him a lot.”

The show is a massive collection of songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein performed by six vocalists and several instrumentalists in the pit behind the stage. Among the six performers are two physical therapists, a nurse, a voice instructor, and two pastors.

“It’s a 90 minute program with nothing but music,” Brooks said. “Most of the people will probably recognize the majority of songs. They (Rodgers and Hammerstein) also wrote some music for musicals that were not as popular, but they are still very good songs.”

In the past, CISCO has put on performances of the "Music Man," "Annie," "Mamma Mia," and more. They chose this show because it was easier to put together on short-notice.

Since they did not know what COVID-19 restrictions would be over the summer, they were originally playing everything by-ear. When they found out that Doudna Fine Arts Center could hold performances, they pulled this together.

“This was an opportunity to bring live theater back this summer, as opposed to waiting till next summer,” said Brooks.

Tickets for the performance are $15 and are available to buy at the Doudna ticket office or by calling 217-581-3110.

