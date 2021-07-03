Watch now: Chalk-in marks 30 years at Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days

CHARLESTON — It wouldn't feel like summer without family, fun and sidewalk chalk.

The Coles County Arts Council Chalk-In has brought together families in the community for nearly 30 years, and it returned this year to Morton Park as part of the Red, White and Blue Days.

“It wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without the Chalk-In,” said Jessica Mertz with the Coles County Arts Council, who helped facilitate the event. “It’s the best. I mean, we come out here and make art and sweat and get dirty — what would be better than that?”

The Chalk-In began at 9 a.m. Saturday on the north side of Morton Park. Participants could choose between using artists’ chalk with extra pigment or regular sidewalk chalk. By the time the event ended at noon, the blacktop had become a tapestry of artwork of all kinds.

Many pieces of artwork were patriotic-themed, but participants also used this as an opportunity to show off their best skills.

“We all spent too much time alone during COVID-19, so it’s a good idea to get out and remember what it’s like to have fun with other people again,” said President of the council Charlotte England.

The competition was separated by age group, with winners awarded ribbons and, for first-place winners, T-shirts.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Brad Himes, whose family won the ribbon for best piece of artwork. “Each year we come and draw something, usually inspired by the family or the kids, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Dorothy Bennett, the visual arts director and current council member on the CCAC has both led and helped with the chalk-in since its beginning.

“We would have a lot of kids that would come back year after year,” she said. “And I’d see them from first or second grade all the way into the adult category, which was really fun to see the progression.”

Added Mertz, “The community of people that come and participate in this are people that are really passionate about art and about community. I think this is a very visible, tangible way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

The chalk-in is just one part of a weekend celebrating the Fourth of July during the Red, White and Blue Days. There were free concerts on Saturday night, a parade on Sunday, and more, all hosted at Morton Park.

