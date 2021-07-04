Watch now: Charleston celebrates return of Red, White and Blue Days parade

CHARLESTON — Many around Charleston know the Fourth of July as the highlight of the summer — and it’s easy to see why. Hundreds gathered in Morton Park on Sunday to celebrate in their own way. For several, this was quite a special holiday.

For Detail Commander Mike Zimmerle with the VFW in Charleston, it was a special day to honor the country by helping Leland Lester “Bus” Lee by ringing the replica Liberty Bell in the middle of the park.

“Somebody called and said they wanted me to be here, and it’s an honor,” said Lee, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who served as a staff sergeant in World War II, where he fought in Italy, even living in foxholes for months at a time.

Lee has lived his whole life in and around Charleston. His family from around the country came to witness him ringing the bell.

Charleston is home to one of only 57 replica Liberty Bells in existence. Its ringing has been a tradition to honor patriotic holidays and troops from all the U.S. wars.

The weekend not only continued tradition, but marked the city’s first major parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Despite the heat, the Charleston Community Band played several patriotic songs as they rode on a flatbed trailer of a semi-truck from downtown Charleston to Morton Park. The Charleston Community Band is celebrating its 44th year playing for the community and will have its last concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kiwanis Park.

Countless floats highlighted local churches, organizations, businesses, and candidates in upcoming elections.

One float in particular carried a special passenger.

Six-year-old Whyatt Yarnel rode in a Make-A-Wish train along with the Coles County Truck Convoy’s float in the parade. Yarnel has DiGeorge syndrome, a deletion of the 22nd chromosome, and pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer. Yarnel has been fighting the cancer for two years, when he was diagnosed at the age of 4. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

“When we would say, ‘From Charleston, this is a Make-A-Wish kid,’ they just applauded him and everything,” said Joy Eggers, one of the founders of the convoy.

“When he sees people rooting for him and cheering for him, it just lights him up,” said Lee Ann Dial, Yarnel’s grandmother.

Dial partnered with the Coles County Truck Convoy, the only Make-A-Wish-dedicated truck convoy in Illinois, to raise awareness about the lack of funding for pediatric cancer.

The convoy, which has raised over $55,000 over the last two years for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, will be hosting an event at the old Trailmobile complex on 14th Street on Aug. 7.

The Red, White and Blue Days have been a tradition in Charleston for over 30 years.

