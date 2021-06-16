 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Watch now: Charleston City Council approves annexation of property

  • 0
City Council

Charleston City Council meets on Tuesday evening, June 15.
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The City Council approved the annexation of 1014 W. Hayes Ave.

The purpose of the request for annexation, which was made by Diane Halsey, was so the property can be connected to Charleston’s water, fire department protection and police jurisdiction.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There is currently a single family home at that location,” City planner Steve Pamperin said.

The home sits on the border of the city limits, according to the plat for annexation provided by the city planner.

There were no objections from fire and police chiefs and the motion passed with unanimous support and no objection or questions.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News