Watch now: Charleston City Council approves annexation of property

CHARLESTON — The City Council approved the annexation of 1014 W. Hayes Ave.

The purpose of the request for annexation, which was made by Diane Halsey, was so the property can be connected to Charleston’s water, fire department protection and police jurisdiction.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is currently a single family home at that location,” City planner Steve Pamperin said.

The home sits on the border of the city limits, according to the plat for annexation provided by the city planner.

There were no objections from fire and police chiefs and the motion passed with unanimous support and no objection or questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0