Watch Now: Charleston Community Band kicking off 44th season

CHARLESTON — After a year like 2020, people are looking for a bit of normalcy to get their summer started.

The Charleston Community Band is ready to do their part starting Thursday, June 3, with the return of their summer concert series in Kiwanis Park.

“We want as many audience members to come. They need to bring a chair or a blanket, or they come in and sit out in the park in their vehicles,” band Director Ginger Stanfield said. “We always have good crowds, the community really supports us as well.”

The band will perform every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. through July 8.

The band, which was founded by John Daum, will be celebrating its 44th season. Some members, including clarinet player Jayne Ozier and alto saxophone player Dale Downs have been part of the group since the beginning.

Many others have been playing for several years, as well, including Charles Hughes.