Watch Now: Charleston Community Band kicks off 44th season

CHARLESTON — After a year like 2020, people are looking for a bit of normalcy to get their summer started.

The Charleston Community Band is ready to do their part starting Thursday, June 3, with the return of their summer concert series in Kiwanis Park.

“We want as many audience members to come. They need to bring a chair or a blanket, or they come in and sit out in the park in their vehicles,” band Director Ginger Stanfield said. “We always have good crowds, the community really supports us as well.”

The band will perform every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. through July 8.

The band, which was founded by John Daum, will be celebrating its 44th season. Some members, including clarinet player Jayne Ozier and alto saxophone player Dale Downs have been part of the group since the beginning.

Many others have been playing for several years, as well, including Charles Hughes.

“The thing that I like (about the band) is you get multiple generations,” Hughes, who taught music for five years, said. “When I was teaching, it really felt really good when it got to the point when we did our summer concerts and mom and dad would be sitting with the kids and how they play music. At that point it starts to feel like it's a part of the community.”

The band also welcomes many new members. There are no auditions to join the Charleston Community Band and members can join as early as middle school. Players can join regardless of where they are from, too.

“I played in high school and I was really active in the band. I was drum major for two years,” Eastern Illinois student and community band flutist Kat Camaione said. “I’m trying to get back into playing because I haven’t played in a year and a half, so I still want to get ready to play for marching band and stuff.”

The band, which played three concerts at the county fairgrounds last year, is still trying to follow COVID-19 guidelines, but will be more open, this year.

“We will encourage them (audience members) to wear (masks) to and from their seating area,” Tourism and special events supervisor Diane Ratliff, who works closely with the band, said. “And then distance as necessary from other groups. So, it's obviously not as stringent as last year's guidelines but we are still trying to encourage safety for everyone — especially since we have a large population of older individuals who come out to listen and participate.”

