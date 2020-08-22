Watch now: Charleston demonstration protests possible U.S. Postal Service cuts

"My medication comes by mail and I depend on that. If that doesn't come on time. I have a medical problem," Wolcott said.

The Associated Press reported that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took his post this summer with the goal of revamping the agency, but Democrats have said that his cost-cutting initiatives are threatening the Postal Service's capability to handle mail in voting for the fall election.

DeJoy promised this week to postpone any further changes until after the election because he wants to avoid even the perception of interference, the AP reported. The report noted that a number of blue mailboxes have been removed, back-of-shop sorting equipment has been shut down, and overtime hours have been limited.

However, the AP reported that DeJoy told senators during testimony on Friday that he has no plans to restore the equipment, saying it's “not needed.” He vowed more changes are coming to postal operations after November.

Wolcott said that postponing cuts to the Postal Service is not enough and that the removed equipment needs to be returned. He said the Postal Service, as it was, routinely handled daily mail volumes and Christmas delivery surges that exceed the potential volume this fall of mail in ballots, which would be spread out over many weeks.