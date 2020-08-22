Watch now: Charleston demonstration protests possible U.S. Postal Service cuts

CHARLESTON — Concerns about potential threats to the U.S. Postal Service's capability to deliver election ballots, prescription medication and other mail were on the minds of those who gathered for a demonstration on Saturday in Charleston.
Approximately 40 community members gathered late morning along Illinois Route 316/West State Street in front of the Northwest Business Park, where the Charleston Post Office is located, to protest cuts to the Postal Service.
The Charleston Huddle and Coles Progressives community groups organized this demonstration. Charleston resident Paula Enstrom, a member of both groups, said the Postal Service is designed to be a public service, like police and fire protection agencies, not a profit-making business.
"It's a valuable service for our community and we don't want to limit it, especially during a time of pandemic," Enstrom said. She said many more Americans are relying on the Postal Service for the delivery of goods and services while they limit their travels due to COVID-19.
As a nurse, Enstrom said she also has concerns about cuts to the Postal Service delaying the delivery of prescription medications to those who rely on mail service. This concern was shared by fellow group member Keith Wolcott of Charleston.
"My medication comes by mail and I depend on that. If that doesn't come on time. I have a medical problem," Wolcott said.
The Associated Press reported that new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy took his post this summer with the goal of revamping the agency, but Democrats have said that his cost-cutting initiatives are threatening the Postal Service's capability to handle mail in voting for the fall election.
DeJoy promised this week to postpone any further changes until after the election because he wants to avoid even the perception of interference, the AP reported. The report noted that a number of blue mailboxes have been removed, back-of-shop sorting equipment has been shut down, and overtime hours have been limited.
However, the AP reported that DeJoy told senators during testimony on Friday that he has no plans to restore the equipment, saying it's “not needed.” He vowed more changes are coming to postal operations after November.
Wolcott said that postponing cuts to the Postal Service is not enough and that the removed equipment needs to be returned. He said the Postal Service, as it was, routinely handled daily mail volumes and Christmas delivery surges that exceed the potential volume this fall of mail in ballots, which would be spread out over many weeks.
"It's not that big of a bump," Wolcott said of mail in ballot volume. "(USPS) can handle it if they are allowed to."
Fellow protester Jerry Ellis of Charleston said automation is usually used to cut labor costs, so he does not understand why the new postmaster is removing mail sorting machines. He said protecting the Postal Service should be a "nonpartisan issue."
Protester Ann Brownson said she has hosted several international students over the years and has heard from them that their home country postal systems are unreliable and prone to theft. She said Americans should not take their own Postal Service for granted.
"We have had a safe and reliable postal system that has provided communications for people across the country," Brownson said.
