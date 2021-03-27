Watch now: Charleston Easter egg hunt returns, with adjustments for COVID-19

Jennifer Stone and her husband Matt brought their son Kord to the egg hunt for the first time, and she said it was "fantastic" that the event could take place again.

"It gets the kids out amongst each other," she said.

In most years, the different egg scrambles are divided by kids' ages, but Saturday's had entire families registering for one of the time slots.

That was one of the precautions in place because of the pandemic and the restrictions on crowd sizes, Ratliff said. There were about 30 people, parents and kids total, in each slot to address the 50-person capacity limit in place, she said.

In the past, parents with children of different ages would stay for the entire event, but with Saturday's approach, they left once their kids' egg hunt finished, Ratliff explained.