Watch now: Charleston Easter egg hunt returns, with adjustments for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — For parents like Alaine Benson, giving kids a chance to hunt for Easter eggs again on Saturday was a welcome opportunity.
Benson said her family has taken part in the Charleston Recreation Department's egg hunt for the last several years. They were "very sad" when it had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
But with COVID-19 case numbers down and some pandemic restrictions lifted, the event returned Saturday morning with a few changes and precautions in place.
"It's very, very nice," Benson said before her children Dean, Elin and Jens, joined other kids in racing around the Morton Park ball field to grab candy-filled eggs.
About 150 families registered for the event, city Tourism and Event Director Diane Ratliff said. That was enough to add a fifth egg scramble, with each taking place at 15-minute intervals.
"We're pleased," Ratliff said of the turnout for the event that draws about 100 to 120 families in a typical year. "With COVID, we didn't know."
Jennifer Stone and her husband Matt brought their son Kord to the egg hunt for the first time, and she said it was "fantastic" that the event could take place again.
"It gets the kids out amongst each other," she said.
In most years, the different egg scrambles are divided by kids' ages, but Saturday's had entire families registering for one of the time slots.
That was one of the precautions in place because of the pandemic and the restrictions on crowd sizes, Ratliff said. There were about 30 people, parents and kids total, in each slot to address the 50-person capacity limit in place, she said.
In the past, parents with children of different ages would stay for the entire event, but with Saturday's approach, they left once their kids' egg hunt finished, Ratliff explained.
Also, the start of the egg hunts rotated from the east side of the park to the west side to avoid larger crowds of people. Face masks were required and organizers thought all these precautions could allow the event to return, Ratliff said.
"Restrictions have lessened," she said. "Being outside helps a lot."
She said the decision to schedule the event again this year was made in February, when it appeared that the lifting of some restrictions made for a good outlook.
The Recreation Department also conducted an egg hunt for adults at the park Friday night, with gift certificates filling the eggs instead of candy. Ratliff said there were about 100 participants.