Watch now: Charleston Juneteenth brings dozens together for new national holiday

CHARLESTON — Over 100 individuals from Coles County and beyond ushered in the first Juneteenth as a nationally-recognized holiday on Saturday at Morton Park.

The celebration, hosted by the Coles County Faith-Based Coalition for Racial Justice and The RealiTea ProjecT, brought together a community to listen to music and learn more about the history of the day. It also set the stage for the holiday to become a new tradition in the community’s future.

“This is what we've been wanting for so long,” said Sharifa Hurtault, a junior at Eastern Illinois University and a lifelong Charleston native. “And to just kind of see it, like coming here…we're already sitting and talking about, ‘What are we going to do for next year?’ Let's do a big, you know, let's get some food out here. And let's play some games and stuff and really create the community that we've always wanted… This is such a great start, and we're so glad that so many people came with the weather and everything going on, that people still showed up. So it was really, it was beautiful.”

Before the Juneteenth celebration, a unified and complete community was difficult to find for Hurtault.

“I know that there is a community here of Black people and people that support, you know, Black causes, but it always felt like it (Charleston) was just very small, rural community,” Hurtault said. “And so it's kind of like, maybe you knew somebody you bumped into at Walmart, but it always felt like we're kind of just me and my mom and a few other people.”

For many attendees, this was the first Juneteenth celebration they had ever celebrated.

“So many people have not even heard about it because I didn't even know about this until last year, and I have a degree in political science,” said John Hayden, who was attending the event. “And I was progressing forward and other areas of our own faith and find out more about it. And that's the whole mission of the Coalition and the RealiTea ProjecT; to bring people together and talk — and if we can come together and find a reasonable agreement. We're very excited about this thing.”

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of the last slaves in Galveston, Texas, who were freed June 19, 1865, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It's important for all Americans to know about this holiday, and to celebrate the amazing wonder of people being freed, and to show support and understanding and help grow understanding so that all of us can experience the great aspects of being human beings that we could possibly do,” said Rev. Mary Wright, lead Pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright, who lived in Key West, Florida, noted that Juneteenth is celebrated more commonly in other parts of the country, especially in larger cities. Bringing it to Charleston was exciting not just for her, but for those involved.

“This event was put together through the spirit of God, I truly believe, because we started like 12 days ago,” Wright said. “And the right people at the right moment were together on a Zoom call.”

The idea for the celebration was set into action in the minutes following a coalition meeting. Taneya Higginbotham, who founded the RealiTea ProjecT alongside her husband, Albert, recommended the speakers: bishop and lead pastor of Kingdom Driven Church in Mattoon Rev. Harold Pettigrew and Rev. Earl Matthews of Second Missionary Baptist Church in Mattoon.

Pettigrew opened the ceremony with a prayer and speech, and was followed by Kieran Cook from Decatur, who read “We Rose,” written by Kristina Kay and known as the original Juneteenth poem.

Cook, who volunteers with Sarah Bush Lincoln as a writer of their newsletter, a poet, and more, noted that this holiday means many things — especially today.

“With the pandemic causing so many restrictions over the past year, it was nice to see the event provide a way of human interaction and learn more about the concept of Juneteenth at the same time,” Cook said after the event. “The phrase ‘new reality’ was used frequently today. The rise in awareness of social injustice has brought people to take a look at history and understand how freedom was actually distributed. It’s newly-acquired knowledge that creates this new reality and allows us to improve as we move forward.”

Taneya Higginbotham sang “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo.

“It (Juneteenth) really is a wonderful time to hopefully help put into action what we say, as far as celebrating one another,” she said.

Several times throughout the event, speakers acknowledged that life is still difficult due to systemic racism. In fact, that was one of the reasons why activists, especially the “grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee, pushed to have it recognized as a national holiday.

“Even though we're celebrating Juneteenth, which is a holiday for the emancipation of the slaves that were last to know (about emancipation) in Texas, it really is a celebration for everyone,” said Higginbotham.

Keeping this in mind, the celebration in Morton Park kept an overall optimistic tone. Music by Duke Ellington and Herbie Hancock, played by the Blue Notes, an EIU-based jazz band, filled the pavilion throughout the celebration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0