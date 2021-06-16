Watch now: Charleston library easing into summer full of events

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Carnegie Library is taking it slow and steady with reopening this summer.

“It's not necessarily as big of a Summer Read as we've done in the past, but we're still doing kind of a modified pandemic version of our summer reading,” said library Director Chris Houchens, “But we're excited to get back into it and start having more services and more programs that our community knows us for.”

The library is offering trivia, a reading contest, take-and-make crafts, and the a much-anticipated return to in-person "Miss Brenda's Preschool Story Time."

“This week coming up, we're reading books about the first day of summer, and all the fun things to do in summer,” Brenda Miller said, anticipating the next reading day on Monday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. Reading goes on every week at that time if weather permits.

Throughout the pandemic, Miller has been recording virtual story times. She just held the first preschool reading in Kiwanis Park, where she read books about Father’s Day.

The recommended age for children to join is ages 3-5 but all children are welcome.

The Summer Read is open to all ages and can be completed by reading two hours a week or more, playing the Summer Read BINGO, and completing other activities. Those who participate can enter a drawing to win prizes by registering on at charlestonlibrary.org/

The entries but be entered by 11:59 p.m. on July 25 and grand prizes will be announced on July 28.

Many events and activities go beyond reading.

Some activities are as simple as, “Commit a random act of kindness.” They also include making your own popsicles or ice cream, going to Eastern Illinois University’s Secret Garden, and more.

All crafts are take-and-makes, which are free to pick up at the Kidspace Desk for crafts between ages 3-18 and at the Information desk for ages 18 and up.

All of the activities can can be completed away from the library if that is what the participants prefer.

“We don't want to rush,” Houchens said. “We haven't rushed into anything over this past year and we've definitely won't rush our in-person programming a lot to make sure it's safe.”

The library is also still offering curbside pickup.

