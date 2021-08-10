Watch now: Charleston library gearing up for its 'biggest' book sale ever

CHARLESTON — Charleston Carnegie Public Library staff is getting ready for a full weekend of clearing-out their overflowing storage of books with its Bigger than a Book Sale event.

The library has received so many books from donations that they closing for two days on Aug. 11 and 12 to prepare for the sale.

“It’s probably the biggest book sale we’ll ever have,” said library operations manager Rita Harper. “It’s more than a book sale. Our very generous patrons have been saving things during this whole COVID ordeal, so we have a very vast donation.”

The library ran donation-days on the Wednesdays in July, and they received hundreds of books until their collections were into the thousands said director Chris Houchens.

The book sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

The event used to take place once every few months, selling books for affordable prices in order to raise fund for programs, resources, and improve their collections. Some of the books that have been on hand for awhile will cost only a quarter.

“It was close to $5,000 annually for us that really helped us do what we do,” said Houchens.

When the pandemic hit, it caused the library to close temporarily, then to re-open at limited capacity with reduced programming. Their book sales were among the many programs to cease operation.

The lack of funding has been missed.

“There are things that we don't offer that we used to. Things that we just can't afford, anymore, just because we have limited revenue coming in because we haven't been able to have a book sale,” said Houchens. “Right now, we haven't been updating our computers. We didn't update computers last year like we should have, so that's our priority, now.”

The library has around 20 functioning computers in need of being updated, repaired, and even replaced.

“Our community needs the resources that we offer,” said Houchens. “And I'm glad we're able to do that, so we just need to be able to keep up technology as it ages and it dies."

As the library raises funds to help improve and expand current resources, the book sale will also free-up space, allowing for them to re-open the reading room.

The library is also selling office chairs and even some wood paneling that is left-over and taking up space.

“This (book sale) is a good way for a lot of people who can't afford new books,” said book sale volunteer Ellie White. “And you have a wide variety of things.”

White volunteers with Cheryl McKee and Jackie Frame.

“It certainly helps the library divest itself of things that are kind of cluttering the shelves,” said McKee. “Good moneymaker for them, too.”

An additional fundraiser, called the Book Tree, is also kicking-off Friday. People how donate to the effort are entered into a drawing for a chance to win two EIU season football passes, a one-year activity pass for Charleston School District events, 18 holes of golf with a cart at Bent Tree Golf Course, and a $50 gift certificate to Aikman's Wildlife Adventure.

