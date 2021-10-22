Watch now: Charleston Moose Lodge serves up sweet tradition Saturday morning

CHARLESTON — For decades at the Moose Lodge, Eastern Illinois University's homecoming has been synonymous with one thing: cinnamon rolls.

“Everybody expects it because we’ve done it for so many years,” said Genny Campbell. “Everybody here in town here says, ‘I’m going to the Moose for Eastern’s homecoming to get a cinnamon roll.’”

While the cinnamon rolls are one of many homecoming traditions for EIU and Charleston natives, they have also played an important role for the Women of the Moose No. 1388.

"They are our biggest fundraiser every year," said Campbell. "We use the funds to donate to different causes. Almost all of the money is donated."

The cinnamon rolls go on sale for $2 each early Saturday morning at the Moose Lodge, 615 7th St. in Charleston, along the route for the EIU homecoming parade. They’re served with hot chocolate and coffee before the parade begins.

Funds will be donated to the Charleston Fire Department Thanksgiving and Christmas activities, Charleston Police's Shop-with-a-Cop, and several more causes throughout Coles County.

Campbell carried on the tradition of baking the cinnamon rolls this year, but many have been involved over the decades.

Campbell started making the cinnamon rolls 60 years ago in her home, and then Norma McElwee began baking them at the Moose Lodge around 25 years ago. McElwee continued to make them until she eventually needed help with the job. Campbell took over again for McElwee, who died in 2020.

The group still uses McElwee’s recipe.

Volunteers began baking the rolls at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

This year, Campbell needed help from Caron Linder, a fellow member of the Charleston No. 1175, and her two daughters Gail Helton and Kim Finney, to bake six and a half trays, or over 200 rolls.

"The hardest part is not eating them," said Campbell. "But that doesn't bother me much. I'm gluten-free."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.