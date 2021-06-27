Watch now: Charleston's Red, White and Blue kicks off with bingo

CHARLESTON — After a year off because of COVID-19, things are looking a little more normal heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Hundreds of members of the community gathered on Sunday at the Charleston VFW to participate in the Harold Hackett Memorial Bingo, signaling the unofficial start to Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

“You can't help but think about the impact COVID had on social distancing,” said Butch Hackett, who called the numbers. “But I think it's kind of refreshing to be able to gather together and not have to worry about that.”

"I am excited (for Red, White and Blue) because, with everything 'COVID,' I thought, 'I need to get out of the house,'" said bingo attendee Cindy Bennett. "I hate not being around people."

Butch Hackett is the son of Harold Hackett, who spearheaded the fundraiser as one of the original members for the Fourth of July Committee. It has been a regular event ever since, for nearly 30 years.

This year, the bingo tournament took place at the Charleston VFW building. The VFW donated the space to the Fourth of July Committee at no charge.

"The support we get from them (the VFW) is just phenomenal,” said Betty Coffrin, who has been on the committee for Red, White and Blue festivities since its beginning.

The space allowed for participants to play bingo in the air conditioning instead of in the nearly 90-degree heat at Morton Park, where the event usually takes place.

"It was wonderful, we're so happy that everything went off, we had a good turnout, good food, good times," said Julie Morrisey, who sits on the committee with her sister Beth Morrisey.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The games cost 25 cents per card, per game. Prizes were donated by local businesses in the area and ranged from stuffed animals to entire dining sets.

“People have really stepped up this year,” Coffrin said. “You know, we were concerned because people maybe have suffered from last year's shutdowns and that sort of thing. But people have really stepped up and and continued to give, which I appreciate.”

The funds raised from the bingo event help offset the costs of the activities that take place leading up to the Fourth of July. This year, Red, White and Blue Days will include performances by Kelsey Miles, TUSK—A Fleetwood Mac tribute band, and Pizazz.

The next celebration leading up to Red, White, and Blue days is at 7:30 p.m. July 1 with the Charleston Community Band in Kiwanis Park. The band will be performing their "Patriotic Salute."

The first full-day event will be July 3, which begins with the Habitat for Humanity 4 mile run/walk. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and the run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. That is followed by a chalk-in provided by the Coles County Arts Council from 9 a.m. to noon.

Also on July 3 will be "Joyful Bubbles" from 4 to 6, which is open for all ages to participate. Kelsey Miles will perform at 6 p.m., followed by the announcement for Farmer of the Year. The night of July 3 will end with a performance by TUSK—A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band at 8 p.m.

July 4 will begin with the 4H Dog SPIN Club Pet Parade, which will open for registration at 9 a.m. and will begin at 9:30. Inflatable games and more will be open for children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m., shortly followed by the bell ringing ceremony at 2:15.

Pizzazz will play at 2:30 p.m. in Morton Park.

Fireworks will take place at the Coles County Airport at Dusk.

Red, White, and Blue Days also rely on support from the Charleston Charitable Trust and Charleston Illinois Tourism Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0