Watch now: Charleston's Soup Stop offers food with a side of conversation

Soup Stop volunteers and guests have often worked together to organize transportation and more for those who might not have cars. They also try to be a welcoming location for families.

“We had a family that stayed in Charleston in their van for two weeks,” said Owens. “And for those two weeks, we were able to give them all a hot meal and then the light lunch meal to take home for the evening.”

“You get to know the people, and you get to know their personalities,” said volunteer Jan Ziebka. “You get to know their struggles, too. And so, you know, you start building a relationship with them, and you worry about them, you worry about their safety. Through COVID, I worried about them a lot as to where they were getting their food, where they were getting their social interaction, because that's a huge part of Soup Stop.”

The number of people who come to Soup Stop increases closer to the end of the month, Owens explains, because that is usually when funds start to deplete.

The Soup Stop also relies on the donations of individuals and organizations. Those who are interested in donating can mail things to treasurer Tim Silence at P.O. Box 722, Chartleston, IL, 61920 and they can make checks payable to Soup Stop, NFP, INC.