Watch now: Charleston's Soup Stop offers food with a side of conversation

CHARLESTON — Soup Stop volunteers arrived thirty minutes early to set up tables and chairs at New Hope Worship Center.
By 10:50, they started taking eager glances out of the window for signs of their first guests.
To volunteers and guests, Soup Stop is more than just a place to serve food. It means community and connection.
“They have wonderful volunteers, the food is good and it gives people that to socialize — because a lot of people come here for to socialize,” said Mary O’Neill, who has been visiting Soup Stop for years. “Not only do they serve food, but individuals help each other out.”
As the first few guests trickled in, conversations started flowing as people started to catch-up and volunteers started to serve food. The hot meal, consisting of chicken breasts, green beans, rice and more, was provided by WB’s Pub and Grub.
“When we talked about reopening, our biggest concern was, of course, that people have a good nutritious meal?” said Charmaine Owens, who organizes the volunteers. “But also we were concerned about: are they missing seeing each other? Because we have a group of people that come every day. And part of that is that they like to see each other. They like to see the volunteers, you know, they really networked among themselves. And I think that that's a real asset to Soup Stop, as well.”
Soup Stop volunteers and guests have often worked together to organize transportation and more for those who might not have cars. They also try to be a welcoming location for families.
“We had a family that stayed in Charleston in their van for two weeks,” said Owens. “And for those two weeks, we were able to give them all a hot meal and then the light lunch meal to take home for the evening.”
“You get to know the people, and you get to know their personalities,” said volunteer Jan Ziebka. “You get to know their struggles, too. And so, you know, you start building a relationship with them, and you worry about them, you worry about their safety. Through COVID, I worried about them a lot as to where they were getting their food, where they were getting their social interaction, because that's a huge part of Soup Stop.”
The number of people who come to Soup Stop increases closer to the end of the month, Owens explains, because that is usually when funds start to deplete.
The Soup Stop also relies on the donations of individuals and organizations. Those who are interested in donating can mail things to treasurer Tim Silence at P.O. Box 722, Chartleston, IL, 61920 and they can make checks payable to Soup Stop, NFP, INC.
Individuals do not need to do anything to prove their financial situation to receive a meal at Soup Stop. Meals are free to eat and take home, no questions asked.